Woman asks neighbour's mentally challenged minor son to sexually assault his sister; case lodged

Thane: A woman, in a bid to take revenge on her neighbour over their frequent quarrels, allegedly asked the latter's mentally challenged minor son to sexually assault his own younger sister in Navi Mumbai and shot its video, officials said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint by the children's mother, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused 40-year-old woman on Tuesday under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 356(2) (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sections for penetrative sexual assault, use of child for pornographic purposes and abetment, and the IT Act were also invoked against the accused, an official from Rabale police station said.

The accused and the complainant were neighbours in Ghansoli village of Navi Mumbai, he said.

The complainant claimed she and the accused used to have quarrels and the latter would threaten and abuse her.

To take revenge, the accused allegedly asked the complainant's mentally challenged 10-year-old son to sexually assault his own sister aged 6, the police said quoting the complaint.

The accused also filmed the act and circulated it on social media, the police said.

A probe was on into the case, they added.