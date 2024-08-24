Woman assaulted after tiff over top in Navi Mumbai; FIR registered

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) An argument involving a child playing with a top escalated into a fight between two families resulting in a police case, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the night of August 22 at the Saibaba slum colony within the limits of Rabale MIDC police station.

A woman was sitting with her young child when a boy from the neighbourhood was playing with a top. The toy with a pointed base accidentally hit the woman’s daughter, prompting the mother to ask the boy to play carefully, the official said.

The matter became serious after the boy’s father arrived there with a friend. They abused the woman and allegedly assaulted her brother.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case against the accused for assault and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official added. PTI COR NR