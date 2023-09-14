Woman assaulted by husband in Delhi's Dayalpur area

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A man allegedly assaulted his 27-year-old wife with a sharp-edged weapon in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Salma, a resident of Moonga Nagar, was assaulted at her home around 6 pm, they said.

"She suffered an injury to her head. She is being treated at the Jag Pravesh Hospital. Her condition is stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. "Her husband, Azim, is at large. A case of attempt to murder is being registered at the Dayalpur police station," the DCP said and added that a search is underway to apprehend the accused. PTI BM ANB ANB