Woman assaulted over use of water during Holi celebrations

Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was allegedly attacked following an altercation over using water during Holi celebrations in a housing complex at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The victim approached the watchman of the housing society and expressed concern over the wastage of water during the Holi celebrations on Monday. She requested him to advise others to use water sparingly. However, this led to her confrontation with a woman and her son residing there, they said.

Her altercation with the mother-son duo, aged 50 and 24 respectively, turned serious and the accused assaulted the victim, leaving her severely injured, the police said.

Following the incident, a case was registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Taloja police station, an official said PTI COR NP