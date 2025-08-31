Woman assaulted while feeding stray dogs, five booked

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) A woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of people while she was feeding stray dogs at Choodasandra here, police said.

The incident occurred on August 27, when the complainant, identified as Neha Parween, went to feed stray dogs as usual at around 4 pm with her father.

She has been feeding stray dogs in the neighbourhood for four years now, said the police.

The woman lodged a complaint at Parappana Agrahara Police Station and identified five from the gang -- Salim, Sudha, Kavita, Aminul Rehman and Vinod -- residents of the apartment that she stays in.

Police told PTI that the five were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and BNS.

Further investigation is on, they added. PTI JR KH