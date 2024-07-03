Woman assistant engineer caught taking Rs 60,000 bribe in MP

Ujjain, Jul 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday caught a woman assistant engineer posted in the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a contractor in her office, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, cops of the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught assistant engineer Nidhi Mishra when she took the bribe from the contractor for clearing his firm's pending bills, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Pathak said.

The accused demanded and accepted the illegal gratification for clearing bills of work done under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2020, the DSP said.

The job was completed four months behind schedule and to adjust that period, the assistant engineer demanded a bribe for herself and on behalf of her seniors but got trapped, said Pathak.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI COR MAS RSY