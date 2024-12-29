Woman, associate dupe retired army man with promise of railway job

Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) A woman who allegedly posed as a railway ticket checker to dupe a retired Army man in Pune with a false job promise and her associate have been booked, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjivani Patane and Shubham Mode, the Wanowrie police station official said.

"The retired army personnel, currently working as an electrician, got a call from Sanjivani who wanted some electrical work to be done at her house. She claimed she was a railway TC and told the complainant her husband was a BSF trooper. She promised to get people railway jobs," the official said.

"She took money from him on the pretext of getting him a railway job. She also took money claiming her husband was suffering from brain tumour. He filed a complaint after realising he had been duped," the official added. PTI COR BNM