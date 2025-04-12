Woman attacked for opposing ganja sale at slum in Thane district; three booked

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman and her daughter were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours after she objected to their ganja business in a slum in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against three persons under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) for the attack that took place in Dombivli town earlier this week, an official said.

According to the police, the victim objected to the accused allegedly operating a ganja (marijuana) supply business in the Siddharth Nagar slums.

The accused allegedly attacked the woman with bamboo and rods and verbally abused her, the official said, adding that they also reportedly dragged her daughter by the hair and beat her.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made, he said. PTI COR ARU