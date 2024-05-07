Woman attacked, gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Banswara, 2 held

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) A woman was allegedly attacked and raped by two people in Rajasthan’s Banswara, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on May 5 when the 19-year-old woman was returning home after attending a wedding function, police said. According to the complaint registered by the woman, Kalu along with another man stopped her mid-way when she was returning home. They forcefully took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police Banswara Suryaveer Singh said. “They forced her to go with them but when she refused, Kalu hit her with a sword due to which she received head injuries and two fingers of her right hand were cut,” he said. The victim was referred to a hospital in Udaipur where she is undergoing treatment. The accused were detained and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SDA HIG HIG