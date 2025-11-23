Woman attacked, killed near her house in Rajkot

Rajkot, Nov 23 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was brutally attacked and killed by unidentified persons near her house in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Sneha Asodiya, had stepped out of her house in the Bhagwatipara area on Saturday evening to a nearby eatery and didn't return, an official said.

"On Sunday morning, her body was found in a deserted lane near her residence in the limits of B Division police station," Assistant Commissioner of Police B V Jadhav said.

She had been brutally attacked with a sharp weapon, and there were injury marks on her face and head, he said.

According to the police, the victim had informed her husband, Hitesh Asodiya, that she was going out to eat 'pani puri', and never returned.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation into the case. So far, no evidence of any family dispute has surfaced," the official said, adding that the police are in the process of registering a case. PTI KVM PD ARU