Woman attacked, robbed in Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A woman, travelling in an e-rickshaw, was attacked and robbed near the Shahdara flyover here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Chand Hasan, a drug addict, was arrested. He was also involved in five cases of robbery, snatching, house trespassing and causing hurt, police said. According to police, the incident occurred on April 29, when Namita Jain, an assistant professor at Digambar Jain College in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, was returning home in an e-rickshaw. Namita’s husband told PTI, "My wife was returning home. When she reached near Shahdara flyover, one person who was riding as a co-passenger asked the rickshaw driver to stop. He robbed her artificial chain and attacked her with a knife when he was trying to snatch her gold ring.” The rickshaw driver took the woman to the nearby police station where she narrated the incident.

"I immediately took her to the hospital as a lot of blood was lost due to the deep injury. She is better now and had 18 stitches on her arm. Later, we lodged an FIR," the victim’s husband said.

"During the probe, we analysed footage of more than 40 CCTV cameras installed on the route of e-rickshaw. Based on CCTV footage, Chand Hasan, a resident of Dilshad Garden, was arrested on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The robbed chain was also recovered from his possession, the DCP said. An FIR was registered against Hasan under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery) and 397 (robber or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, he added.