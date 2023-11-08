Woman attacked with surgical blade while resisting chain snatchers

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A woman was attacked with a surgical blade in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Wednesday afternoon while resisting two motorcycle-borne men who tried to snatch her chain, police said.

Advertisment

They said the woman was on her way to a tailor shop when the snatchers targeted her.

As one of them snatched the woman's chain, she tried to grab his arm in an attempt to stop them from fleeing, police said, adding that the snatcher then whipped out a surgical blade and slit her hand before speeding away.

The woman was taken to the hospital and a case was registered under relevant sections in connection with the incident, they said.

Police said a team has been formed to nab the accused. PTI ALK IJT