Woman attacks delivery executive in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A delivery executive was attacked with a knife allegedly by a woman after he asked her for an address in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Wednesday.

Officers at Dwarka Sector-23 police station received information on August 18 about a woman attacking and damaging a motorcycle.

A police team reached the spot at DDA Gold Link Apartments in Sector-23B and, with the help of PCR and locals, controlled an aggressive woman found at the spot, a senior officer said.

The delivery executive alleged that he had come to the apartment complex to deliver a parcel. When he asked the woman for the address, she allegedly attacked him with a knife, the officer said.

A case was registered in this regard and the woman -- 40-year-old Savita Bhatia -- arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The woman lives alone and is known to be aggressive in the society, leading to speculation that she may be suffering from depression, the police added. PTI NIT SZM