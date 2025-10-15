Woman attempts self-immolation as Marathi, non-Marathi vendors spar over putting up stalls

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A non-Marathi woman vendor allegedly attempted self-immolation during a heated altercation with Marathi groups over putting up stalls to sell items during the ongoing festive season in Dombivli town of Thane district, civic officials said.

But she was saved by quick action from bystanders and civic officials during the incident on Tuesday, they said.

The dispute, which unfolded on Gupte Road, led to a brief stand-off and required the intervention of both civic officials and local leaders to restore calm.

According to the officials, a group of Marathi-speaking women had secured official permission from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district to set up stalls for the festive season.

However, when they arrived to begin their preparations, some non-Marathi vendors, who occupied the area earlier, refused to vacate the space, they said.

What began as an argument soon escalated, with both groups, mostly women, trading abuses and accusations.

A KDMC encroachment department official confirmed that civic authorities had allotted the space to Marathi-speaking vendors.

"Despite our instructions, the non-Marathi group initially refused to cooperate. After discussions with both sides, the matter was temporarily resolved," he said.

Police have stepped up vigilance in the area to prevent any further flare-up. PTI COR RSY GK