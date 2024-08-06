Woman attempts self immolation in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman from Unnao district suffered 90 per cent burn injuries after allegedly attempting to immolate herself following a row with her family in Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg area, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow Central) Raveen Tyagi said, "A woman attempted to immolate herself by pouring flammable liquid on her near Vikramaditya Marg in the Gautam Palli police station limits." "Police personnel extinguished the flames and admitted her to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital," he added.

"The woman has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment," Tyagi said.

A family dispute seems to be the reason for her taking the extreme step, he added.