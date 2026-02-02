Woman attempts suicide after killing her three children in Karnataka

Bagalkot (Karnataka), Feb 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after hanging her three children following a domestic dispute at her home in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Hiremuchchalgudda village in Badami taluk on Sunday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Samruddhi Goudar (5), Preetam Goudar (4) and Suksheet Goudar (2), police said.

According to police, the mother of the children, Roopa Hanumanth Goudar, however, survived the suicide attempt and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that she took this extreme step due to contant quarrel with her mother-in-law and husband. Upset over regular fights, she killed her children and attempted suicide, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH