Woman attempts suicide after making her 2 sons drink phenyl liquid in Goa; all critical

Panaji, July 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly tried to kill her two minor sons by forcing them to drink phenyl before attempting suicide by consuming the same liquid in her house near Panaji, police said on Tuesday.

All three—the mother and her sons, aged three and five—are in critical condition and are currently hospitalised, a police official said.

The father of the children lodged a complaint with the Porvorim police station, stating that his wife attempted to kill their sons by making them drink phenyl at around 11:30 AM on July 1 before consuming the liquid herself, resulting in all three falling unconscious.

All three were immediately shifted to the hospital. The mother is receiving treatment in a private hospital, while the two minor sons are undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Police have booked the woman under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Goa Children's Act.

Police are investigating the cause behind the incident. PTI RPS NSK