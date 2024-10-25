Woman attempts suicide after online harassment

Mangaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) A woman has tried to die by suicide allegedly due to sustained online harassment and life-threatening messages, police said on Friday.

This incident took place in Idya in urathkal police limits in Mangaluru. A man, identfied as Sharique, has been arrested in connection with the matter.

Hospital sources said she took an overdose of paracetamol tablets, allegedly to end her life.

According to family accounts, the woman had been receiving explicit and threatening messages through social media from Shariq, who allegedly intimidated her.

Based on their complaint, police arrested Sharique. PTI COR GMS GMS SA