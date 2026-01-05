Woman auto-rickshaw driver found dead in UP's Jhansi; family alleges murder

Jhansi (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman auto-rickshaw driver died under suspicious circumstances after her vehicle overturned on Station Road area here, police said on Monday.

While preliminary investigation suggests an accident, the family of the deceased has alleged that she was murdered during a robbery, they said.

Circle Officer (City) Laxmikant Gautam said the police received information via the Dial-112 helpline after midnight on Sunday regarding an overturned auto-rickshaw. The driver, identified as Anita Chaudhary (35), a resident of the Talpura area, was found crushed under the vehicle and succumbed to injuries.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a road accident, but the family has raised certain suspicions. An investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken if any foul play is found," the circle officer said.

The family members claimed that Anita's jewellery and mobile phone were missing from the spot. They alleged that the circumstances point towards a planned murder than a simple accident, noting that she had personal disputes with several people.

The police said the victim had been driving an auto-rickshaw in the city for the last five years.

According to her family, she left for work on Sunday evening. At approximately 2.00 am on Monday, they received information about the crash.

The police said her head injury matches the vehicle overturning, but the family demands a murder investigation because her valuables are missing and she had past disputes. PTI COR NAV AKY