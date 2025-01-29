Woman autorickshaw driver found dead in UP's Jhansi; family alleges murder

Jhansi (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A woman autorickshaw driver died under suspicious circumstances after her vehicle overturned on Station Road here on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Chaudhary (35).

According to police, based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members, a case of murder was registered against three people and two of them were detained late in the evening, while the main accused is absconding. Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jhansi BBGTS Murthy said at around 2:30 am, the control room received information about an autorickshaw overturning on Station Road in the Nawababad police station area and the death of the driver after being crushed under the vehicle.

However, after an investigation based on a complaint filed by the deceased's husband, Dwarika Chaudhary, the murder case was registered against three people at the Nawababad police station.

The SSP said the main accused, Mukesh Jha, was in contact with the deceased for the last six-seven years and there was a dispute between them of late.

Late on Monday evening, police detained Jha's son Shivam and brother-in-law Manoj, and announced the case reward for information leading to the main accused.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a detailed investigation is on.

While a preliminary investigation suggested an accident, the family members of the deceased have alleged that she was killed during a robbery, police said.

Earlier, Circle Officer (City) Laxmikant Gautam said police received information on the Dial-112 helpline in the early hours of Monday regarding an overturned autorickshaw.

The driver, a resident of the Talpura area, was found crushed under the vehicle and she succumbed to her injuries.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a road accident, but the family has raised certain suspicions. An investigation is underway and strict action will be taken if any foul play is found," the officer said.

The family members of the deceased have claimed that her jewellery and mobile phone were missing from the spot. They have alleged that the circumstances point towards a planned killing rather than a simple accident, noting that she had personal disputes with several people.

Police said the deceased was an autorickshaw driver for the last five years.

According to her family, she left for work on Sunday evening. At approximately 2 am on Monday, her family members received information about the crash. PTI COR NAV RC