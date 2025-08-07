Woman banker held for framing ex-partner in rape case, seeking Rs 1 cr for bail NOC

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) A bank employee was arrested for allegedly framing her IT professional friend in a false rape case and seeking Rs 1 crore in exchange for giving a no-objection certificate for bail, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The accused conspired to have her ex-partner jailed under fabricated charges, the Charkop police station official said.

"Following his imprisonment for over a month, she reportedly approached his sister in the court premises demanding Rs 1 crore in return for providing an NOC needed for securing bail. The accused also emailed the HR department of the firm in which the man was working. It resulted in his termination from the firm," the official said.

The victim submitted multiple complaints to the police but no action was taken, after which he approached the Borivali magistrate's court.

"Following court orders, we booked the accused and two others. Further investigation is underway," the official added. PTI ZA BNM