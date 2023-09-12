Woman battling health issues jumps to death from 17th floor Noida flat

Noida, Sep 12 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman battling mental health issues died allegedly after she jumped off her 17th floor apartment in a group housing society here in a suspected case of suicide, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late at night on Monday in Sector 119, while the husband and child of the woman were inside the home, a senior official said.

"The woman was battling mental health issues and had been undergoing treatment for it for a long time. Prima facie it appears that last night, she jumped off the flat in a similar mental health condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

When alerted about the incident, a local Sector 113 police station team reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings in the matter, the officer added. PTI KIS CK