Woman battling mental health issues kills toddler in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her mother here on Tuesday, who has been battling mental health issues since her husband passed away, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am in the New Pump House area, under the Babina Police Station limits. Locals alerted the police after they saw the mother come out of the house with a blood-stained knife in her hand, they said.

Jhansi's Senior Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh said, "The two-year-old girl was killed by her mother at their house between 11 am and 12 pm today".

"The woman had lost her husband around two years ago. It is being said that the woman was not keeping well mentally since then," Singh told reporters.

The district police chief said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the conditions in which the incident took place as it has come to light that the accused woman is undergoing treatment for her mental health issues.

"The mother was also injured after the incident. She has been taken to a hospital for treatment," Singh said.

The police said they have not received any complaint so far from anyone in connection with the case while further legal proceedings are being carried out.