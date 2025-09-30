Woman beaten, strangled in UP's Gonda; husband on run

Gonda (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A woman was beaten and strangled allegedly by her 40-year-old husband in Purwa village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Raju Pandey, is absconding, and has been booked at the complaint of the victim's brother, they said.

Raju, who works in Surat, had returned home 15 days ago.

The couple often fought and had an intense argument on Monday night, police said.

On Tuesday morning, Kanti alias Poonam Pandey, 35, was found dead a short distance from her home in Tulsipur Majha Gram Panchayat, Nawabganj Police Station In-charge Abhay Singh said.

Her body bore severe injuries and bite wounds on her face, he said.

The officer said that the primary investigation revealed that the woman was first bitten, then beaten with a stick and finally strangled.

Her body was sent for post-mortem, he said.