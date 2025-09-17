Woman beaten to death by husband, in-laws in Rajasthan; villagers clash with cops during cremation

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband and in-laws in a village in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said on Wednesday.

They said the accused and some villagers clashed with police when they tried to stop the woman's cremation.

Station House Officer (SHO), Khoh, Mahendra Sharma said Sarla, a resident of Kakda village, was beaten to death by her husband, his brothers, father and mother on Tuesday.

After Sarla died, her in-laws, along with some villagers, rushed to the cremation ground with her body. Police reached the spot following information about the incident and tried to stop the cremation, the SHO said.

"However, the villagers present there clashed with the police team, tearing their uniforms. Additional policemen were rushed to the spot and the half-burnt body was recovered. It was taken to the district hospital's mortuary for post-mortem," Sharma said.

He said a murder has been registered against eight people, including Sarla's husband, his parents, his three brothers, and two others. All the accused are on the run.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the police team, the SHO said. PTI SDA ANM DIV DIV