Woman beaten to death by son in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A woman was on Wednesday allegedly beaten to death by her son in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, police said.

Station House Officer Gambhir Singh said the woman was assaulted on the road with bricks and stones in Basai Ghiyaram village.

The deceased has been identified as Son Devi, the police said, adding her husband had passed away, and she had three children.

One of her sons had died about three years ago, while the other son Sanjay, is the accused in the case, the police said, adding that he was an alcoholic.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The accused has been detained for interrogation, and further investigation is underway, the police said.