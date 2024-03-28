Woman beaten to death over domestic dispute in J’khand's Chatra

Chatra, Mar 28 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death over a domestic dispute between two groups in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Kaknatu village, around 170 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, on Tuesday.

The victim's family members, however, lodged a complaint on Thursday after the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Wednesday night, Kunda police station in-charge Nitesh Kumar Prasad said. The deceased was identified as Anju Devi.

"A dispute started between two groups over a domestic issue. The dispute escalated so much that the people of the first party beat a woman of the second party badly. The woman was brought to Sadar Hospital Chatra for treatment where she died during treatment," Prasad said.

Prasad said that FIRs have been lodged against 17 persons from both groups, while two accused have also been arrested on Thursday.

Both parties have lodged complaint. An FIR has been lodged against a total of 13 people from the first party, while four people have been booked from the second party, he said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG