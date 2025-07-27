Woman 'beaten to death' over dowry in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws over dowry in Phulat village here, police on Sunday said.

Ratanpuri Police Station SHO Tej Singh identified the woman as Shama.

"We have registered a case against five people, including the husband, Anas, who is absconding. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he said.

According to a complaint filed by Shama's brother, Shahvez, his sister had married Anas two years ago.

He alleged that Shama had since been harassed by her in-laws with a demand for Rs 5 lakh in dowry.

Shama's family gave her in-laws Rs 1 lakh, the SHO said.

"But harassment continued, and she was beaten to death on Saturday," her brother wrote in his complaint, according to police.