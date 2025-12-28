Woman beaten up, forced to wear garland of shoes in Tripura for extramarital affair

Agartala, Dec 28 (PTI) A woman was beaten up by a group of villagers in Tripura's Dhalai district for her alleged involvement in an extramarital affair, police said on Sunday.

The woman, a mother of two sons, was dragged out of her house at Harerkhola village under Kamalpur police on Saturday morning and beaten up by the group, a police officer said.

The villagers also forced the woman to wear a garland of shoes.

"After being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the woman lying on the road. Later, she was taken to the district hospital at Ambassa, where she underwent a CT scan. She is out of danger," the officer said.

A case has been registered at Kamalpur police station against some persons on Saturday, and an investigation is underway, he said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case so far, the officer said.

Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) chairperson Jharna Debbarma on Sunday strongly condemned the incident and said police have already registered a specific case into the incident and arrested one accused person.

"We strongly condemn the torture and humiliation of the woman. People don't have the right to take the law into their own hands. I urge the police to take lawful action against those who are involved in the incident," she said.

Debbarma added, "We will send a team to Kamalpur to meet the victim tomorrow as the TCW has a role to play in such cases. The TCW will try to ensure justice for the woman." PTI PS RG