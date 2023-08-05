Woman biker mowed down by speeding truck in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Barely 24 hours after a class 2 kid was crushed to death by a lorry here leading to widespread protests, a woman was killed after a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler she was riding near the approach of the Vidyasagar Setu in the city's Hastings area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Sunanda Das (28) was riding her two-wheeler back home on Friday night when the truck hit her from behind near the approach of the Vidyasagar Setu, a senior police officer said.

The driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle which has been seized, he added.

"The woman was declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital. She is a resident of Howrah's Netaji Subhas Bose Road," the officer said. PTI SCH MNB