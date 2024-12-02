Woman BJP leader from Surat hangs self in house; told colleague she was stressed

Surat, Dec 2 (PTI) A 34-year-old Gujarat BJP leader allegedly committed suicide in her house in Surat's Bhimrad area, a police official said on Monday.

Dipika Patel, president of BJP women's wing in ward 30 of Surat city, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom at around 2pm on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar said.

"No suicide note was found from the spot. Before taking the extreme step, she had called ward 30 corporator Chirag Solanki, whom she considered as a brother. Patel told Solanki she was in stress and wanted to end her life. Solanki rushed to Patel's house and broke open the door of her bedroom after there was no response from inside despite repeated knocks," he told reporters.

"While Patel's husband was away, her children were present when Solanki reached the deceased's house. He took Patel to new civil hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The post mortem report has confirmed death by hanging. Her mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis as part of the probe," Gurjar added. PTI COR PJT BNM