Woman BJP leader shot at, injured in MP's Datia

Datia (MP) Jan 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman BJP leader was on Thursday shot at and injured over an old enmity in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Neetu Vishwakarma has been hospitalised after being shot in the leg while going to Ratangarh Mata temple, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, Indergarh police station inspector Vaibhav Gupta said.

"A case has been registered against Guddu Sengar, Sitaram Vishwakarma, Gulab Sengar and two other unknown persons. Efforts are on to nab them," he added. PTI COR LAL BNM