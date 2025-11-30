Woman BLO dies of cardiac arrest in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor(UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A woman booth-level officer (BLO) in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

Shobharani (56), posted as the BLO of booth number 97 in Mohalla Badwan, Dhampur area, died at a Moradabad hospital, District Programme Officer Vimal Chaubey said.

Her husband, Kripal Saini, said Shobharani, who was a diabetes patient, had been unwell for some time but continued working late into Friday night, uploading Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms online. She complained of severe chest pain later that night and was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Preparations for their son's wedding were also underway at home, adding to her strain, he said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dhampur, Smriti Mishra, said, "The family informed us that Shobharani was a diabetes patient, and when her health deteriorated, she was taken to Moradabad, where she died during treatment." Chau­bey said that there was no work-related pressure on the BLO. Shobharani was also an Anganwadi worker, the official added.