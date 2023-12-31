Woman bludgeons husband to death in Nagpur district, surrenders

Nagpur, Dec 31 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman bludgeoned her husband to death and surrendered herself before the police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Accused Aruna Patil told the police that she was fed up with her husband’s drinking habits.

The woman, a resident of Awandhi village within the limits of New Kamptee police station, said her husband Anand Bhaduji Patil often demanded money from her for alcohol.

The couple had a heated argument on Saturday night after Anand asked for money to buy liquor. When denied, he abused Aruna and went off to sleep.

Aruna then smashed Anand’s head with a stone, killing him. She surrendered herself before the police on Sunday morning, the official said. PTI COR NR