Woman bobbitises partner after argument in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A woman on Sunday allegedly bobbitised her male friend with a sharp-edged weapon in a hotel room here after an argument as she was unhappy that he was marrying another woman, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Civil Lines police station area of Muzaffarnagar.

Civil Lines police station SHO Ashutosh told reporters that police on getting information rushed to the spot and took the injured man to the district hospital in a serious condition where he is undergoing treatment.

The woman has been detained for interrogation, he said.

Advertisment

The couple, who fell in love eight years ago, are from the same village under Charthawal police station area in Muzaffarnagar district, local residents said. However, the man's family opposed their relationship and fixed his marriage with another woman, they said.

Police said the man on Sunday brought his female partner to a hotel to pacify her. However, during a confrontation between them, the woman allegedly attacked the man with a sharp-edged weapon and bobbitised him, police added. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK