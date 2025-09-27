Woman body found hanging in Delhi hotel

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Pooja, a resident of Faridabad, was found hanging in a room at a hotel in Kesopur Mandi on Friday, they said.

A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly revealed she was mired in marital disputes. No one, though, was named or blamed.

Police said Pooja had been married for around two and a half years.

The matter was reported to the local SDM, and statements of her parents were recorded under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate.

The matter is being investigated.