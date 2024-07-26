Woman booked after teen is electrocuted at her home

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) A woman was booked in Dombivali in Thane district for alleged negligence in connection with the death of an 18-year-old boy, a police official said on Friday.

The woman had asked Roshan Jadhav to climb atop the roof of her house in Malhar Nagar to lay tarpaulin sheets on Thursday without providing any safety gear to him, the official said.

"Jadhav suffered an electric shock and fell off the roof. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the Manpada police station official added.

The woman, who is yet to be arrested, was charged under provisions of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rash and negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide and other offences, he said. PTI COR BNM