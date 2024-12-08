Woman booked for abetting man's suicide in Thane district

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by the man's father, the police on Friday registered a case under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the man's death in September, an official said.

The victim, Kunal Krishna Varta, hanged himself from the ceiling of his house in Bhiwandi town on September 12, he said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused woman, who is married, befriended his son on social media and had an affair with him. The woman's false promise of love led to the suicide, the official said.

A probe is underway, and no arrest has been made in this regard so far, he said. PTI COR ARU