Woman booked for abetting suicide of ex-husband in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 27-year-old woman and two members of her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of her former husband in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the woman, her father and her second husband at Rabale MIDC police station on Monday, an official said.

The victim, Gokul Vithoba Dange (34), committed suicide by consuming poison at his home in Digha on April 1, he said.

The complainant has claimed that the woman had levelled allegations of domestic violence against the victim, and he faced financial difficulties as he had to pay her maintenance between 2017 and 2024 after she left him to marry her second husband, the official said.

A probe is underway, and no arrest has been made so far, he added. PTI COR ARU