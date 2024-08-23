Woman booked for beating up, torturing stepsons in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman who allegedly beat up and tortured her stepsons in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, an official from the Valiv police station said.

The boys, aged eight and seven years, lived with their father and stepmother. The woman allegedly hit the older boy with a fork, inflicted burns on the private parts of the younger sibling and also hit him with a rolling pin, he said.

The boys were allegedly beaten up and verbally abused regularly, the official said.

Investigations are underway, and no arrests have been made in the case so far, he added. PTI COR ARU