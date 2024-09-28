Woman booked for cheating people of Rs 82.28 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the wife of a policeman for allegedly cheating people of Rs 82.28 lakh by luring them to invest in schemes, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by one of the investors, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the 40-year-old accused on Thursday, assistant inspector Mahendra Aher of the CBD police station said.

The accused, the wife of a police havildar, accepted money from people promising them good returns in small schemes, he said.

The woman allegedly collected Rs 82.28 lakh from at least 22 persons since 2019 and later failed to return their money, the official said.

The complaint also states that the woman threatened the investors seeking a refund and verbally abused them, he said.

The count of the number of people defrauded may go up during the investigation, and the amount involved may increase, the official said. PTI COR ARU