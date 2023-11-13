Woman booked for dumping newborn's body in rivulet in J-K

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) A woman was booked for allegedly dumping the body of a newborn in a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

The body was found in a rivulet near Nabhan Mohalla in Rajouri and a case was registered in the matter under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

During investigation, it was found that Parvaiz Akhtar, wife of Naheem Ahmed, a resident of Rajouri's Niaka Panjgrian village, delivered the baby at GMC Associate Hospital in the district, police said.

While returning home from the hospital, the family dumped the baby's body into the rivulet, they said.

The cause of death of the newborn is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.