Woman booked for duping postal scheme depositors of Rs 95 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against a postal savings scheme agent for allegedly duping depositors of Rs 95 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the Khandeshwar police on Sunday registered a first information report against the 60-year-old woman agent under sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said assistant police inspector Sharad Pawar.

The offence relates to investments made between September 2014 and June 2025.

"The accused convinced five housewives to invest in various postal saving schemes, and they collectively invested Rs 95 lakh. The accused, however, diverted the money for her personal use and misappropriated the sum," he said.

The fraud came to light when the women sought to withdraw their deposits and the returns, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made and a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU