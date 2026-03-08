Woman booked for hiding Portuguese nationality, enrolling as voter in Goa

Panaji, Mar 8 (PTI) A woman was booked for allegedly hiding her Portuguese nationality and fraudulently enrolling her name in the voters list of Vasco assembly constituency in Goa, a police official said on Sunday.

The offence was registered at Vasco police station on a complaint filed by the Executive Magistrate and Mamlatdar of Mormugao, who is also Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for Vasco assembly constituency, he added.

"Elizabeth Luis, a resident of Bhute Bhat, allegedly suppressed the fact that she had acquired Portuguese nationality and was holding a Portuguese passport. Despite being aware of her foreign citizenship status, she submitted an enumeration form during the Special Intensive Revision conducted by the Election Commission of India," the official said.

"The form was submitted before the Mamlatdar through the booth level officer of the Mormugao Municipal Council. By doing so, she committed forgery for the purpose of cheating and fraudulent voter enrolment," he added. PTI RPS BNM