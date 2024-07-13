Woman booked for killing 3-year-old boy in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A woman was booked for allegedly killing a 3-year-old boy by throwing him in a pond following a quarrel with his mother in Bijnor district, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Roshan, a resident of Qazijadgan, they said.

On Friday afternoon, the child's mother, Tarannum, filed a complaint at the Chandpur police station reporting that her son Arsalan had gone missing from home, Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The family suspected Roshan, their neighbour who quarrelled with the mother, Jadaun said.

The police took Roshan into their custody and questioned her. She told the police that after the argument with the victim's mother, she picked Arsalan and threw him into the pond, Jadaun added.

The police recovered Arsalan's body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the SP said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG