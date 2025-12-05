Woman booked for killing boyfriend for pressuring her for marriage

Nagpur, Dec 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was booked in Nagpur for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death since he was pressuring her for marriage, a police official said on Friday.

The Nandanvan police station official identified the accused as Rati Sahebrao Deshmukh.

"She allegedly stabbed to death boyfriend Balaji Vinayak Kalyane (28) around 3am on Thursday as he was keen to get married to her, while her father was opposed to the relationship. Balaji, a resident of Nanded, had come to Nagpur a year ago for police recruitment exams. Rati is a fourth-year BAMS student who lived nearby," the official said.

She was booked after her statements kept changing and her involvement in the crime became apparent, the official added. PTI COR BNM