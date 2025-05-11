Woman booked for offensive social media status on Operation Sindoor; man held for anti-India post

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old beautician from Malwani in Mumbai was booked for her allegedly objectionable social media status on ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched by Indian armed forces, police said on Sunday.

In another case, police arrested a 20-year-old student, a resident of the Kurla area, for allegedly posting anti-India comments concerning the military strikes.

In the first case, an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a notice was served to the woman, who runs a beauty parlour, for joining the investigation.

“When governments make reckless decisions, it's the innocent on both sides who pay the price, not the ones in power,” the woman stated on her WhatsApp status while suffixing a slang term to dismiss Operation Sindoor.

An official said the student from Kurla was arrested after police found that he had uploaded an anti-India post on his Instagram account.

Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7 and 8, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India had been planned and directed. PTI ZA DC NSK NR