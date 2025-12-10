Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a woman for allegedly siphoning off Rs 27 lakh from the bank account of a man after his death and misappropriating his office property, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, a resident of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, had long-standing business relations with the man’s family and had allegedly gained access to the family’s assets and documents.

In her complaint to the Kalyan police, the man’s widow said the accused took advantage of the situation following the death of her husband and misappropriated office equipment, including cameras, and siphoned off Rs 27 lakh from his bank account.

“We are examining the financial trail and other evidence. Further action will follow based on the findings,” said the official from Khadakpada police station. PTI COR NR