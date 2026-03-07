Woman booked for thrashing adopted daughter for calling neighbour ‘mother’

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) A woman from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for allegedly violently assaulting her three-year-old adopted daughter after the toddler addressed a neighbour “mother”, police said on Saturday.

The incident in the Bhiwandi area came to light after a neighbour filmed the assault and shared it on social media. The footage purportedly shows the woman stripping the child, slamming her head against walls, and stuffing dirt and chilli powder into her mouth and eyes.

“The accused was reportedly resentful of the child’s affection for the neighbour. She lost her cool after the child called the neighbour mother. After the video went viral, we tracked the location to Bapgaon and rescued the girl,” said an official from Padgha station.

The kid has been shifted to a childcare centre, while a case has been registered against the woman, the official added. PTI COR NR