Woman booked for trying to extort money from MLA

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A woman was booked for allegedly trying to extort money from an MLA in Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.

She was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act provisions on Wednesday, the official said.

"The entire crime happened between September 2024 and October 2025. The woman sent the MLA objectionable pictures and then started seeking Rs 10 lakh after threatening to malign his reputation," the official said.

A probe is underway and no arrest has been made, the official added. PTI COR BNM